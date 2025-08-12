Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $112.67 Million Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of LKQ worth $112,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.