Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.01 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $116,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after buying an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

