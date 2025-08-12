Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.36 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of IDEX worth $117,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,815,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,157,000 after buying an additional 207,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,375,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 26,868.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,660,000 after buying an additional 164,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.26.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.