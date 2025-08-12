Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $119.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $119,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

