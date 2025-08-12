Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $122.45 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $122,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,281 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,882,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,062,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1%

IFF opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

