Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,583 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.83% of Terreno Realty worth $119,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 233.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 840.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

