Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 78,888 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $125,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 312,217 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,326,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Eli Jones acquired 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.41 per share, with a total value of $100,083.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,847 shares in the company, valued at $583,382.27. This represents a 20.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 6.8%

NSP opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

