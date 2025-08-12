Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $128,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in Natera by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Natera by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 691,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Natera by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Up 3.3%

NTRA stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $960,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,132,054.10. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,239 shares of company stock worth $8,986,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

