Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Principal Financial Group worth $123,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PFG opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

