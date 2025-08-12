Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $111,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,300,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,606,625. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

