Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $121,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after buying an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $22,370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Textron by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after buying an additional 259,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

