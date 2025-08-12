Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $117,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,901,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,373,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $520,694.99. This trade represents a 82.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,622 shares of company stock worth $18,062,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

