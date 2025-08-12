Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$18.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$14.13 and a 52 week high of C$18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

