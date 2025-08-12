Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of CPK opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

