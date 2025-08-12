Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Trading 7.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chime Financial traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.10. 1,762,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,276,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHYM

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

Chime Financial Trading Up 4.6%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $113,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $207,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $350,000.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The firm had revenue of $528.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.88 million. Chime Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.