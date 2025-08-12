Cibus (CBUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Cibus Stock Performance

CBUS stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Cibus has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cibus stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cibus as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cibus from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

