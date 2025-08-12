Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,985,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 331,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $905,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $2,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ciena by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $28,899.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,538.26. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,469 shares of company stock worth $2,817,891 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

