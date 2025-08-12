Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CNK stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.