Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

