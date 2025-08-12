Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE PSTG opened at $57.35 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 155.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.