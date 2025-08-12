Climb Global Solutions’ (CLMB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

