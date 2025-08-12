Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CODX stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. D Boral Capital upgraded Co-Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

