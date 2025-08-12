Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.05. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 2,102,339 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,800. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 100,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $1,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 670,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,217.60. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,806,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 415,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

