Comparing Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) & Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Golar LNG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $349.59 billion 1.29 $33.68 billion $7.04 15.04 Golar LNG $260.37 million 16.11 $50.84 million $0.03 1,337.67

Profitability

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG. Exxon Mobil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golar LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 9.17% 11.34% 6.79% Golar LNG 1.04% 6.82% 3.98%

Risk & Volatility

Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exxon Mobil and Golar LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 1 9 8 1 2.47 Golar LNG 0 0 4 2 3.33

Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus target price of $125.2632, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Golar LNG has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Given Golar LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Exxon Mobil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Golar LNG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Exxon Mobil pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golar LNG pays out 3,333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years and Golar LNG has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Golar LNG on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. It sells its products under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and selling crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products in pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is based in Spring, Texas.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

