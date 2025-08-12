Comparing Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) and Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) and Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Freshpet has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marzetti has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and Marzetti”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $975.18 million 3.12 $46.92 million $0.67 93.09 Marzetti $1.87 billion 2.62 $158.61 million $6.15 28.92

Marzetti has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Marzetti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshpet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freshpet and Marzetti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 1 5 8 0 2.50 Marzetti 0 2 2 0 2.50

Freshpet presently has a consensus price target of $110.3571, suggesting a potential upside of 76.94%. Marzetti has a consensus price target of $203.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Freshpet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Marzetti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Marzetti shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Marzetti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and Marzetti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet 3.23% 4.82% 3.21% Marzetti 8.99% 19.30% 15.03%

Summary

Marzetti beats Freshpet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand. It also manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, and Chick-fil-A sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

