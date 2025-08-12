Comparing Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scor has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Republic International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scor and Old Republic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 2 1 2 3.00 Old Republic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Old Republic International has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Old Republic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Scor.

This table compares Scor and Old Republic International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.45 billion 0.33 $4.33 million $0.33 9.64 Old Republic International $8.23 billion 1.13 $852.80 million $2.92 12.84

Old Republic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scor. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Scor pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Republic International pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Republic International has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Scor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Old Republic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old Republic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and Old Republic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 3.41% 11.92% 1.44% Old Republic International 10.31% 20.95% 4.45%

Summary

Old Republic International beats Scor on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, state and local government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

