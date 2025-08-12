Contango ORE (CTGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Contango ORE has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $279.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Contango ORE stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Contango ORE worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

