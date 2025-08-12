Contrasting Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.18% 37.92% 4.63% BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59%

Risk & Volatility

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Albertsons Companies and BRC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.13 $958.60 million $1.64 11.80 BRC $391.49 million 0.52 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -9.50

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 4 11 0 2.63 BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $24.0625, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. BRC has a consensus target price of $2.8750, indicating a potential upside of 101.75%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats BRC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.