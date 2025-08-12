Contrasting Polaris (NYSE:PII) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Polaris alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19% VinFast Auto -149.32% N/A -52.16%

Volatility and Risk

Polaris has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.18 billion 0.41 $110.80 million ($1.88) -27.81 VinFast Auto $1.81 billion 4.50 -$3.18 billion ($1.40) -2.49

This table compares Polaris and VinFast Auto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. Polaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VinFast Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Polaris and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 1 11 1 0 2.00 VinFast Auto 0 1 2 0 2.67

Polaris presently has a consensus price target of $48.3333, indicating a potential downside of 7.55%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.23%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Polaris.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.