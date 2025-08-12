ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Insider Karim Bitar Sells 1,250,000 Shares

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) insider Karim Bitar sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £2,837,500 ($3,811,282.74).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 227.40 ($3.05) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 211.80 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.20 ($4.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTEC. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.23) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

