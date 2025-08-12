Cormark Issues Negative Estimate for Altus Group Earnings

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

TSE:AIF opened at C$53.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$46.36 and a 1 year high of C$61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 1,049.89%.

In other news, Director Anthony Long sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.16, for a total value of C$168,468.00. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total value of C$39,875.00. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

