Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SSRM

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.85 price objective (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Standard Resources stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 12.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $18,759,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,265,000 after buying an additional 1,802,821 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 921.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 914,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 748,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 556,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

