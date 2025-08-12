Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.8333.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

