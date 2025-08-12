Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $42.52 million for the quarter.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.7%

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

