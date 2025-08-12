Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CRNX opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.