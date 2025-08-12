Critical Analysis: PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

PrimeEnergy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PrimeEnergy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of PrimeEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy 21.73% 26.67% 15.84% Antero Resources 10.13% 6.48% 3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PrimeEnergy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PrimeEnergy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources 0 7 9 2 2.72

Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $43.5294, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than PrimeEnergy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy and Antero Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy $237.80 million 1.19 $55.40 million $21.31 8.02 Antero Resources $4.33 billion 2.31 $57.23 million $1.57 20.64

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy. PrimeEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats PrimeEnergy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.