Critical Review: Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) and Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Griffon and Citic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 0 0 3 2 3.40 Citic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Griffon presently has a consensus price target of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Griffon is more favorable than Citic.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Griffon pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citic pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Griffon pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Griffon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Citic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 2.78% 144.21% 11.56% Citic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Griffon and Citic”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.62 billion 1.24 $209.90 million $1.34 52.11 Citic $104.73 billion 0.43 $8.10 billion N/A N/A

Citic has higher revenue and earnings than Griffon.

Volatility and Risk

Griffon has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citic has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Griffon beats Citic on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services. The Advanced Intelligent Manufacturing segment offers automotive aluminium wheels and lightweight cast components, and chassis and body systems; mining and heavy machinery, specialized robots and intelligent equipment, new energy and cement equipment, and special materials; operates industrial Internet platform; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty steel products; chloride; explores, develops, and produces oil and magnetite; invests in coal and bauxite mining, imports and exports commodities, electrolytic aluminum, and alumina smelting; and invests in and manages power plants. The New Consumption segment provides telecommunications technology services; leases and sells satellite transponders; distributes motor and consumer products; and publishes books and digital books, as well as operates in bookstore retailing business. This segment also deals and distributes with supporting services for automotive brands; and develops agricultural science and technology, as well as engages in the brand development, manufacturing, commodity trading, agency distribution, logistics, and retail in the food and fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical products industries. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. CITIC Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CITIC Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

