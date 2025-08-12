Critical Review: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GFL Environmental and Sims Metal Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 8 2 3.09 Sims Metal Management 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $57.8571, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Sims Metal Management.

This table compares GFL Environmental and Sims Metal Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 3.33 -$527.43 million $6.35 8.03 Sims Metal Management $4.74 billion 0.39 -$37.90 million N/A N/A

Sims Metal Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Sims Metal Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 48.53% 3.71% 1.42% Sims Metal Management N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sims Metal Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Sims Metal Management pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GFL Environmental pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Sims Metal Management on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials. The company also engages in the provision of environmentally responsible solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, such as information technology assets recycled for commercial customers; and environmentally responsible recycling of negative value materials, including electronic equipment. In addition, it provides secondary processing and other services comprising recycling of municipal curbside materials, stevedoring, and other sources of service. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

