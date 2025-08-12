Critical Survey: Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) & Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hecla Mining and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 5 2 0 2.29 Pan American Silver 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus target price of $7.3571, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Hecla Mining has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hecla Mining pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pan American Silver has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining 9.55% 5.51% 3.80% Pan American Silver 16.80% 11.49% 7.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Pan American Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $929.92 million 5.44 $35.80 million $0.16 47.18 Pan American Silver $2.82 billion 4.05 $111.50 million $1.45 21.76

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hecla Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Hecla Mining on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It flagship project is the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

