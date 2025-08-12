Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,838,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.12% of Crown worth $1,056,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 300,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Crown by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 96,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

