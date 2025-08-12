Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6%

AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.