dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$12.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.82.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
dentalcorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.
About dentalcorp
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.
