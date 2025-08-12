Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 1,919 ($25.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,974.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,921.64. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,665 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,530 ($33.98).

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

