Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for Quebecor Q3 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

