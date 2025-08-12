Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for Quebecor Q3 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
