Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AQN Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,656,000 after buying an additional 3,175,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,868,000 after buying an additional 19,392,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,859,000 after buying an additional 204,473 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,139,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,487,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,738,000 after buying an additional 4,808,539 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

