Desjardins Raises Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.25.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$56.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.85. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.00.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

