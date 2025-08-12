Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $34.82 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $33.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

