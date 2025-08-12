Dexterra Group Q3 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DXT. ATB Capital increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

DXT stock opened at C$9.89 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.39 million, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

