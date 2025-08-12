DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 142.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 233,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,682,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 473,698 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

