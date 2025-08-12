Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.46. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 915.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.